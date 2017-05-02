Story highlights Hampton collapsed during a show honoring him on his 70th birthday

Atlanta (CNN) Death came for Bruce Hampton as he celebrated his 70th birthday doing what he did best -- jamming on stage.

Hampton, known as the "granddaddy of the jam scene," collapsed on stage while rocking out Monday night during a concert held in his honor in Atlanta.

His agent, Micah Davidson of Midwood Entertainment, confirmed to CNN that the musician died. He gave no further details.

Warren Haynes, the Allman Brothers Band guitarist who was on stage performing with Hampton, posted a statement Tuesday on his official Facebook page asking for privacy for Hampton's loved ones.

"After collapsing on stage surrounded by his friends, family, fans and the people he loved, Col. Bruce Hampton has passed away," the statement said. "The family is asking for respect and privacy at this difficult time."

