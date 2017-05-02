CNN 10 - May 3, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 3, 2017

A controversial plan to rewrite Venezuela's constitution comes from the country's president, and it's met with cheers and criticism. We're showing you what it's like to resupply the forces fighting terrorists and what life looks like from a North Korean apartment. And if you know what a "midday repast" is, you'll have a clue to our fourth story on today's show.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More