THAAD missile defense system operational in South Korea, US says

(CNN) A controversial US missile defense system is up and running in South Korea, a week before the country's presidential election is expected to bring in a government critical of its deployment.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system "is operational and has the ability to intercept North Korean missiles and defend the Republic of Korea," a spokesman for US Forces Korea said in a statement.

THAAD was deployed to South Korea by the US in response to North Korea's increased missile and nuclear tests, but the defense system has drawn sharp opposition from China and Russia, whose territory is within the system's range.

China again expressed its displeasure Tuesday, urging both sides to "stop the deployment immediately."

"We will also firmly take necessary measures to safeguard our own interests," added Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

