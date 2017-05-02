Philippines police claim drug war deaths exaggerated

Story highlights New statistics unveiled as President Trump invites Philippines President to White House

Polls show Filipinos overwhelmingly are satisfied with the operations of the drug war

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Police in the Philippines defended the country's ongoing and deadly war on drugs Tuesday as they accused the international media of overstating death tolls.

In an elaborately planned, three-hour forum in an upscale Manila hotel, officials said 2,679 suspected drug users and dealers died during legitimate police operations between July 1 and January 30.

An additional 1,847 deaths are believed to have been drug-related, police said, but not the result of police activity.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 homicides from the period remain "under investigation," with any potential connection to the drug war still to be determined.

The figures are lower than previous official reports. Police in December said 2,086 people were killed in police operations and 3,841 killed in extrajudicial or vigilante-style killings from July 1 to December 12.