Kashmir: Anger flares over alleged mutilation of Indian soldiers

Story highlights Pakistan vehemently denies mutilating Indian soldiers

Tensions have been high in Kashmir since late last year

New Delhi (CNN) The bodies of two Indian soldiers allegedly killed while patrolling the Kashmir border were flown home Tuesday, as the Indian Army vowed revenge for what it called a "despicable act."

India has accused Pakistani soldiers of mutilating the soldiers' bodies on May 1 after firing rockets and mortars along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district of Kashmir.

Asked whether the soldiers killed by artillery fire, an Indian Army official said the cause of death was unclear, adding that more information would come from the autopsy.

The official declined to go into detail about how or exactly when the mutilation occurred.

