In Hong Kong's bid for Gay Games, a bid for equality in Asia

(CNN) For nine days in the fall of 1998 in Amsterdam, Donald Tsim had never felt more free to express himself. He could walk into any restaurant with his partner, walk on any side of the street, with no problem.

Donald Tsim in October 2016

Tsim was participating in the fifth Gay Games and was experiencing life outside of the closet for the first time. Growing up in Hong Kong, he hid his sexuality from friends and family. And even though he had lived in London for years, Tsim had never felt comfortable expressing his true self in public until the Gay Games.

"In those nine days it was like an LGBT heaven in a sense that wherever we go we don't have to worry about being recognized as gay or lesbian, and we didn't have to worry about being hated or not being served," says Tsim, who won a bronze medal in badminton at the Amsterdam games.

A year later, a family emergency called Tsim back to Hong Kong, and he went back to hiding his sexuality in a society that he says is significantly less tolerant.

Till this day, Tsim has not had an open conversation with his family about his identity. He never had the chance to tell his mother before she died, but he suspects she knew because she had stopped asking if he had a girlfriend.