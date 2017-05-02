Breaking News

What photography can tell us about power and prejudice

By Wilfred Chan, for CNN

Updated 10:00 PM ET, Tue May 2, 2017

Zhang Huan&#39;s performance piece &quot;Family Tree&quot; uses his own body as a site to explore social phenomena. Calligraphers slowly coat his face with phrases, from political slogans of Mao Zedong to observations about Zhang&#39;s skull. The sequence tugs at the tension between the self and society, letting viewers ponder at what point one supersedes the other.
Zhang Huan's performance piece "Family Tree" uses his own body as a site to explore social phenomena. Calligraphers slowly coat his face with phrases, from political slogans of Mao Zedong to observations about Zhang's skull. The sequence tugs at the tension between the self and society, letting viewers ponder at what point one supersedes the other.
In the 19th century, French criminologist Alphonse Bertillon created a method of measuring the front and profile headshots of convicts, creating the groundwork for the modern mugshot. Individually, the images tell only surface-level information about the subjects, but as a collection they reveal how photography was used to develop a visual language for criminality.
In the 19th century, French criminologist Alphonse Bertillon created a method of measuring the front and profile headshots of convicts, creating the groundwork for the modern mugshot. Individually, the images tell only surface-level information about the subjects, but as a collection they reveal how photography was used to develop a visual language for criminality.
In the 1920s, German photographer August Sander embarked on an ambitious project: to try and catalog the the entirety of German society&#39;s social and occupational diversity, in a massive collection portraits. These images, from his volume &quot;Face of Our Time,&quot; serve as an important historical touchstone for the genre of serial photography.
In the 1920s, German photographer August Sander embarked on an ambitious project: to try and catalog the the entirety of German society's social and occupational diversity, in a massive collection portraits. These images, from his volume "Face of Our Time," serve as an important historical touchstone for the genre of serial photography.
Portraitist Richard Avedon&#39;s 1976 series &quot;The Family&quot; included 69 photographs of key American political figures -- here, for example, Ralph Nader, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Katherine Graham, Barbara Jordan, George H.W. Bush, and Cesar Chavez -- revealing the dominant power structure of the day.
Portraitist Richard Avedon's 1976 series "The Family" included 69 photographs of key American political figures -- here, for example, Ralph Nader, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Katherine Graham, Barbara Jordan, George H.W. Bush, and Cesar Chavez -- revealing the dominant power structure of the day.
In &quot;Occupying Wall Street,&quot; New York-based photographer Accra Shepp set out to take as many portraits of protesters at Zucotti Park as possible during the final months of 2011. Juxtaposed against &quot;The Family,&quot; Shepp&#39;s series embodies the political response to the power structure revealed in Avedon&#39;s photographs.
In "Occupying Wall Street," New York-based photographer Accra Shepp set out to take as many portraits of protesters at Zucotti Park as possible during the final months of 2011. Juxtaposed against "The Family," Shepp's series embodies the political response to the power structure revealed in Avedon's photographs.
The great Nigerian photographer J.D. &#39;Okhai Ojeikere&#39;s &quot;Hairstyles&quot; series began as a self-assigned project in 1970, and became one of the most memorable visual records of Nigeria&#39;s post-colonial transition. Over four decades he made more than 1,000 images of architecturally styled hair, intimate metaphors for the country&#39;s culture and development.
The great Nigerian photographer J.D. 'Okhai Ojeikere's "Hairstyles" series began as a self-assigned project in 1970, and became one of the most memorable visual records of Nigeria's post-colonial transition. Over four decades he made more than 1,000 images of architecturally styled hair, intimate metaphors for the country's culture and development.
South African photographer Zanele Muholi calls herself an &quot;activist photographer.&quot; She photographed black lesbian and trans people as a form of artistic resistance against the systemic physical and sexual violence they face. The serial format drives home the subjects&#39; solidarity in the face of a shared oppression, while demonstrating the diversity of the community.
South African photographer Zanele Muholi calls herself an "activist photographer." She photographed black lesbian and trans people as a form of artistic resistance against the systemic physical and sexual violence they face. The serial format drives home the subjects' solidarity in the face of a shared oppression, while demonstrating the diversity of the community.
In the late 1950s, Bernd and Hilla Becher embarked on a methodical project to catalog industrial architecture throughout Europe and the US, photographing buildings in a deadpan style that revealed familial similarities of buildings, which they called &quot;typologies.&quot;
In the late 1950s, Bernd and Hilla Becher embarked on a methodical project to catalog industrial architecture throughout Europe and the US, photographing buildings in a deadpan style that revealed familial similarities of buildings, which they called "typologies."
(CNN)Since photography's beginnings, practitioners around the world have been fascinated by the power of image series to convey meanings about identity.

Take Nigerian photographer J.D. 'Okhai Ojeikere, who in 1970 set out on a self-assigned photo project: to document the unique hairstyles of Nigerian women. Over the next four decades he took more than 1,000 dazzling photographs of intricate crowns and gravity-defying braids -- what he called "sculptures for a day."
Individually, each image is testament to beauty and has a specific cultural meaning. But as a series, Ojeikere's work can be read as a greater story about post-colonial Nigeria, the changing hairstyles serving as metaphors for the its development and ambition while elegantly rebutting Western stereotypes.
Ojikere's work is now one of many photo series recently on display at "Structures of Identity: Photography from The Walther Collection," an exhibition at the AIPAD photography show earlier this year. Together, they posed the question: What can photo series reveal about the world -- and our identities -- that single photographs cannot?
    Rejecting the art world's tendency to focus on single images, Walther Collection curator Brian Wallis aimed to suggest "another way of looking at photography," where the story is discovered within the structure of a how images are arranged together.
    Abebe, 1975. These images of Nigerian hairstyles were taken by world-renowned photographer J. D. 'Okhai Ojeikere.
    Abebe, 1975.
    Fro Fro, 1970.
    Fro Fro, 1970.
    Atiai, 1970.
    Atiai, 1970.
    Agaracha, 1974.
    Agaracha, 1974.
    Ife Bronze, 1972.
    Ife Bronze, 1972.
    Mkpuk Eba, 1974.
    Mkpuk Eba, 1974.
    Modern Suku, 1975.
    Modern Suku, 1975.
    Onile Gogoro of Akaba, 1975.
    Onile Gogoro of Akaba, 1975.
    Early representation

    The oldest works in the Walther Collection include some of the first examples of photo series: mugshots. We may take these for granted today, but, as Wallis points out, they were a specific type of image developed in the 19th century so the state could categorize the physical attributes of convicted persons, and even make "predictions" about their criminal behavior.
    "This is a way of cataloging a certain strata of society ... to divide society into those that are acceptable and those that are not," Wallis said.
    Another key work is that of German photographer August Sander, who embarked on an ambitious project to create objective portraits of all possible class and social backgrounds in 1920s Germany.
    The idea was to put people all on the same level by photographing them in a studiously unsentimental way. Yet, as generations of critics have argued, what if the images merely reinforced categories of people rather than breaking them down?
    "What's interesting about Sander as a touchstone is he's not really one or the other," Wallis said. "You can take the very same picture, and find a very positive social statement or a very critical one, depending on how you look at it."

    Political portraits

    In the 20th century, photographers used series in increasingly pointed ways to make statements about society.
    One example is Richard Avedon's "The Family," 69 portraits of America's political establishment -- from newspaper editors to presidents -- shot informally against white backgrounds.
    Avedon's technique brought out each subject's personality. He caught them in moments of seeming frankness. But when the series is considered as a whole, the artist's political message becomes clear: these people make up the untouchable power structure of the United States.
    This resonates with New York photographer Accra Shepp's "Occupying Wall Street," shot 31 years later. In a series of straightforward portraits, Shepp captured the inverse of Avedon's "Family": ordinary citizens-turned-protesters, gathered at Zucotti Park. And as Shepp's subjects faced off against Avedon's at the Walther Collection exhibition space, one suddenly got a visual sense for what inequality looks like.
    This was taken a step further in one of the Collection's most powerful series: Zanele Muholi's intimate portraits of queer, lesbian and transgender South Africans, some of whom are survivors of physical and sexual violence.
    With expressions that convey both vulnerability and dignity, Muholi's subjects challenge society's assumptions about them. Taken together, the photos turn shared oppression into an affirmation of collective strength: their visibility is transformed into a pointed political message.
    From "The Family" (1976) Richard Avedon
    From "The Family" (1976) Richard Avedon

    Thinking visually

    Whether in a web search or our social media feeds, we now encounter photo series daily, and interpret their social meanings as second nature.
    "The internet has definitely made people more adept at using and reading pictures," Wallis said. "The amount that is being dumped online ... is a revolution in access, which inevitably expands your way of thinking about the world visually."
    Wallis' hope is that people continue to think about photographic series critically, and use them as powerful ways to parse the world.
    "I'm interested in what doesn't make it into the museum," he said. "It's about making visible social histories that haven't been made visible."
    Works in this article can be found in "The Order of Things: Photography from The Walther Collection," published by Steidl.