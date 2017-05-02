Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, May 2

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:39 PM ET, Tue May 2, 2017

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Hillary Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour: "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president."
-- President Donald Trump tweets that the US "needs a good 'shutdown," Senate rules need changing.
-- Jimmy Kimmel (above) tearfully revealed his son's health crisis while making a plea for Obamacare.
    -- The former South Carolina police officer who fatally shot Walter Scott pleads guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law.
    -- Two US B-1 bombers have flown over the Korean Peninsula.
    -- Texas police have changed their story on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teen outside a party.
    -- A surfer was found alive after 32 hours at sea.
    -- You could make $8,000 a month as a Facebook intern.
    -- Bruce Hampton, the "grandaddy of the jam scene," died after collapsing on stage.