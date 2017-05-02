(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Hillary Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour: "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president."
-- President Donald Trump tweets that the US "needs a good 'shutdown," Senate rules need changing.
-- Jimmy Kimmel (above) tearfully revealed his son's health crisis while making a plea for Obamacare.
-- The former South Carolina police officer who fatally shot Walter Scott pleads guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law.
-- Two US B-1 bombers have flown over the Korean Peninsula.
-- Texas police have changed their story on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teen outside a party.
-- A surfer was found alive after 32 hours at sea.
-- You could make $8,000 a month as a Facebook intern.
-- Bruce Hampton, the "grandaddy of the jam scene," died after collapsing on stage.