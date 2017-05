(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Hillary Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour : "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president."

-- Jimmy Kimmel (above) tearfully revealed his son's health crisis while making a plea for Obamacare

-- The former South Carolina police officer who fatally shot Walter Scott pleads guilty to using excessive force.