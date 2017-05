Reputed Sinaloa cartel boss arrested in Mexico

Story highlights Dámaso López Nuñez was arrested by authorities in Mexico City on Tuesday

Reputed Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman awaits trial in New York

(CNN) A high-ranking leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel was arrested Tuesday and could face charges in the United States, authorities said.

Dámaso López Nuñez was picked up in Mexico City, according to the office of Mexico's attorney general.

His arrest follows January's extradition of reputed Sinaloa chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Houdini-like master of escape who is accused of running the Sinaloa cartel -- one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations.

Guzman awaits trial in New York on 17 counts accusing him of running a criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing massive amounts of narcotics and conspiring to murder rivals.

The Sinaloa cartel controls an estimated 40% to 60% of the marijuana, cocaine and heroin peddled on the streets of the United States.

