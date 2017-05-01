May Day protests, celebrations around the globe

Story highlights
- In Havana, government security officers detain a protester with a US flag
- Violence is reported at demonstrations in Paris and Istanbul, Turkey
(CNN)May Day is a time to celebrate workers around the world and the gains made by labor advocates, but it's also a time when police are on high alert as the gatherings in many cities are known to get violent.
Though May Day was originally a celebration of the passing of spring -- replete with flowers and dancing -- it has, since the late 19th Century, become known for labor rallies.
It shares a date with International Workers' Day and from Seattle, Washington, to Jakarta, Indonesia, the line between revelry and protest has been blurred in recent years as some observances have been marred by violent clashes between riot police and protesters.
Here is a look at how people around the globe are honoring May Day:
New York
A small crowd of protesters that organized at Grand Central Station in New York City marched west near Bryant Park. They carried signs with slogans, some reading, "Every species has a right to freedom" and "We're here, we're queer, we're fabulous."
Paris
Just days after French elections pitted far-right leader Marine Le Pen against pro-Europe centrist Emmanuel Macron in a runoff, the traditional May Day workers' march took place in Paris alongside an anti-Le Pen protest. Skirmishes broke out, and it didn't take long before police fired tear gas at protesters. Reports are emerging that police officers have been injured.
Havana
A large crowd gathered in the Cuban capital's Revolution Square, at the base of the memorial honoring writer and poet Jose Marti. A protester with a US flag briefly interrupted the day's celebration and was dragged off by government security officers.
Moscow
Hundreds of thousands showed up in the Russian capital to celebrate International Workers' Day, according to state-run media. In Red Square, people waved Soviet and Russian flags, as well as banners supporting President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. "Decent work, wages, and life" is a common theme at the gatherings.
People also took to the streets in Yakutsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, Kazan, Novosibirsk and Salekhard, as well as in Siberia and the Urals and Volga regions, state-run media reported.
St. Petersburg, Russia
Demonstrators focused their ire not on any labor issue but on a January decision to return a cathedral, one of the city's most famous landmarks, to the Russian Orthodox Church, according to Radio Free Europe. Protesters say the church is gaining too much influence and want the cathedral to remain a museum.
Istanbul, Turkey
Video shows police firing rubber bullets and detaining protesters in Turkey's largest city as demonstrations became violent. Turkish academic Cemil Ozansu, who lost his job along with thousands of professors in a purge following a botched coup attempt on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, delivered fiery remarks to a crowd, decrying the recent election that handed Erdogan expanded powers.
"I hope this May Day will be recuperative. As you know the outcome of the referendum was 'No' but the state twisted the result to 'Yes.' They want to rule the country illegitimately. They want to render permanent the state of emergency," he said, according to translated video from Reuters.
Tbilisi, Georgia
A gathering of trade union and student organizations converged outside Georgia's parliament building with a group of women's right activists demanding better working conditions and an end to discrimination, Radio Free Europe reported.
Pristina, Kosovo
The Union of Independent Trade Unions gathered, demanding the government provide better conditions for private-sector workers, which they said can be regarded as slaves at some workplaces, according to Radio Free Europe.