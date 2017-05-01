May Day protests, celebrations around the globe

Story highlights In Havana, government security officers detain a protester with a US flag

Violence is reported at demonstrations in Paris and Istanbul, Turkey

(CNN) May Day is a time to celebrate workers around the world and the gains made by labor advocates, but it's also a time when police are on high alert as the gatherings in many cities are known to get violent.

Though May Day was originally a celebration of the passing of spring -- replete with flowers and dancing -- it has, since the late 19th Century, become known for labor rallies.

It shares a date with International Workers' Day and from Seattle, Washington, to Jakarta, Indonesia, the line between revelry and protest has been blurred in recent years as some observances have been marred by violent clashes between riot police and protesters.

Here is a look at how people around the globe are honoring May Day:

