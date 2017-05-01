That time Mark Zuckerberg dropped in for family dinner with some Trump voters

Story highlights Mark Zuckerberg surprised an Ohio family as part of his 2017 tour of the US

(CNN) The Moore family knew they would be having a mystery guest over for dinner, but still, they were surprised when Mark Zuckerberg walked through the door.

Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, surprised the family at its Newton Falls, Ohio, home as part of his year-long tour of the United States.

Daniel Moore said members of Zuckerberg's staff reached out to him to see if he wanted to host a mystery dinner guest, but kept Zuckerberg's identity a secret until just before he arrived.

So why would the founder of one of the world's most important companies visit a random family in Ohio? Partially politics. Zuckerberg had been looking for Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump and his staff found articles about Daniel Moore online. Moore told the Youngstown Vindicator that he voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but campaigned heavily for Trump.

The family's conversation with Zuckerberg included the politics of the swing state, working with orphanages and future plans for the community.

