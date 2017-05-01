Story highlights Terrill Thomas died of dehydration in his prison cell last April

Jury recommends criminal charges be filed

(CNN) Jurors recommended criminal charges be filed against seven employees of the Milwaukee County Jail in the death of 38-year-old inmate Terrill Thomas.

"At the end of the day keeping somebody safe, not neglecting them and not ill-treating them, that's not a very high standard. It's really not,"Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm said after the jury issued their verdict Monday, according to CNN affiliate WITI

Thomas died of dehydration in his cell last April after being denied water for seven days. The jury's recommendation came after six days of testimony in an inquest process, in which prosecutors call witnesses and present evidence to a jury. The district attorney's office is not required to take the jury's recommendation but the attorney for three of Thomas' children believe charges will be filed.

"I think they will at least file neglect and abuse of inmate charges, a minor felony in Wisconsin," said Walter Stern, an attorney for some members of Thomas' family.

"I do not believe they will charge anyone with an actual homicide," he added.

