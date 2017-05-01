Shooting rings out in quiet San Diego neighborhood; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Story highlights Some people at the pool were celebrating a birthday

Police believe the gunman lived at the apartment complex

San Diego (CNN) A pool party in an affluent swath of San Diego ended in chaos Sunday night when a man pulled out a weapon and opened fire, killing a woman and injuring six others, police said.

The gunman, identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, took aim at people in a pool area at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments in the early evening, authorities said.

As police responded to 911 calls, officers flying above the complex in a helicopter could see the suspect in the pool area, and he appeared to be reloading a large-caliber handgun, officials said.

This was a truly horrific and disturbing act. We pray for the victims and thank our 1st responders. Our city rejects this senseless violence — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) May 1, 2017

Three officers who raced to the scene confronted the shooter, who pointed his weapon at them, prompting an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Police officers shot and killed the gunman, authorities said.

