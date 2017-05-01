(CNN) Happy Monday morning. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Donald Trump

2. Weather

It was a deadly weekend down South. At least 13 people were killed as storms ripped through Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Damage was widespread in northeast Texas, where at least three tornadoes hit. And it's not over. A severe weather warning is in effect today. About 22 million people on the East Coast, from North Carolina to New York, are at risk of twisters, high winds and hail.

3. Turkey

4. Politics

A rumored revival of the GOP health care bill may be around the corner too, but President Trump may have muddied the waters a bit when he said this weekend the Republican plan "guarantees" coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. There's debate if the GOP plan really does that at all.

5. Milwaukee jail death

An inquest is being held in the death last year of an inmate in the Milwaukee County Jail. Prosecutors suspect he died after jailers denied him water for a week . The inmate's death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner. And there have been three other deaths, including a newborn baby, at the jail, so folks are anxious to see just what's going on up there. Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke runs the jail. He's a tough-talking supporter of President Trump. Protesters will target him today . They want him to quit over the jail deaths, but they're also upset about his intention to use deputies and correction officers to help enforce federal immigration laws.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Don't look at me

The Fyre Festival turned into an embarrassing hot mess and (past his prime) rapper Ja Rule founded it, but he'll tell anyone who'll listen, it wasn't his fault.

Nap time

Now this is a gym class we can all get behind: a 60-minute sleep class for tired parents.

May you know all

It's May 1, May Day, but how did it come about? AJ Willingham, our resident explainer of everything, fills you in

'How do you like me now?'

Immigration battle

A North Carolina city council member wanted to introduce a resolution, welcoming immigrants, as a nice gesture. Then all hell broke loose

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The news coming out of the White House is so stressful, I've been watching 'House of Cards' just to relax."

AND FINALLY ...

