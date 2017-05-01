Paramedic, civilian shot, Dallas police say; scene remains 'active'

Story highlights Police say Dallas paramedic was treating a civilian for a gunshot wound when shot

Shooting occurred near a training facility for the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, police say

(CNN) A gunman opened fire on a paramedic while the paramedic was treating a civilian with a gunshot wound Monday morning, Dallas police said in a statement.

Police believe the suspect remains in the vicinity, and the Dallas Police Department's SWAT team is searching for him.

The paramedic is in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery at Baylor University Medical Center, police said.

@DallasFireRes_q confirming 1 paramedic shot while responding to a call. No detail at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with all impacted. — DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 1, 2017

Police were closing roads near the intersection of Dolphin Street and Interstate 30, calling the area an "active scene" as of about 12:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET).

