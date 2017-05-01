Dallas firefighter shot, authorities say

(CNN) A gunman shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department on Monday, according to a tweet from the city's police department.

The Dallas Police Department described the incident as an active shooter situation, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

Officers were pinned down, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association, the union representing local officers.

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

Officers were closing roads near the intersection of Dolphin Street and Interstate 30, calling the area an "active scene" as of about 12:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET).

An aerial view of authorities responding to an active shooter scene in Dallas.

