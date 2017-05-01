Breaking News

The Met Gala 2017

Updated 8:05 PM ET, Mon May 1, 2017

Left to right, Candice Swanepoel, Presley Gerber, Gabriel Kane, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Joans Smalls and Behati Prinsloo attend the &quot;Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between&quot; Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, in New York City.
Co-chairs Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors for the Met Gala, the annual invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the museum&#39;s Costume Institute.
Co-chair Katy Perry. Over the years, t&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/28/fashion/met-gala-2017-red-carpet-history/&quot;&gt;he galas became&lt;/a&gt; launch parties for the exhibitions, where designers, industry insiders and fashionable celebrities turned out in full force.
Anna Wintour, Vogue&#39;s current editor, shifted the focus to celebrities when she took over as chairwoman in 1999.
Priyanka Chopra.
Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer attend the &quot;Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between&quot; gala. This year&#39;s exhibition is dedicated to Kawakubo, a 74-year-old Japanese designer.
Adriana Lima.
Aziz Ansari.
Aymeline Valade attends the gala on May 1. Now that it&#39;s moved on from its society roots, the gala&#39;s biggest names are A-list models, musicians and actors.
Rose Byrne.
Actress Carly Steel.
Laura Osnes.
Lily Collins.
Douglas Brunt and Megyn Kelly make the scene.
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh.
Daisy Ridley.
Katie Holmes.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.
Jaden Smith.
Rila Fukushima.
