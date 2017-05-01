Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Left to right, Candice Swanepoel, Presley Gerber, Gabriel Kane, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Joans Smalls and Behati Prinsloo attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, in New York City. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Co-chairs Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors for the Met Gala, the annual invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the museum's Costume Institute. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Co-chair Katy Perry. Over the years, t he galas became launch parties for the exhibitions, where designers, industry insiders and fashionable celebrities turned out in full force. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Anna Wintour, Vogue's current editor, shifted the focus to celebrities when she took over as chairwoman in 1999. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Priyanka Chopra. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" gala. This year's exhibition is dedicated to Kawakubo, a 74-year-old Japanese designer. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Adriana Lima. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Aziz Ansari. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Aymeline Valade attends the gala on May 1. Now that it's moved on from its society roots, the gala's biggest names are A-list models, musicians and actors. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Rose Byrne. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Actress Carly Steel. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Laura Osnes. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Lily Collins. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Douglas Brunt and Megyn Kelly make the scene. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Daisy Ridley. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Katie Holmes. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: The Met Gala 2017 Jaden Smith. Hide Caption 19 of 20