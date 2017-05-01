The Met Gala 2017

Left to right, Candice Swanepoel, Presley Gerber, Gabriel Kane, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Joans Smalls and Behati Prinsloo attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, in New York City.
Co-chairs Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors for the Met Gala, the annual invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the museum's Costume Institute.
Anna Wintour, Vogue's current editor, shifted the focus to celebrities when she took over as chairwoman in 1999.
Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" gala. This year's exhibition is dedicated to Kawakubo, a 74-year-old Japanese designer.
Aymeline Valade attends the gala on May 1. Now that it's moved on from its society roots, the gala's biggest names are A-list models, musicians and actors.
Douglas Brunt and Megyn Kelly make the scene.
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy