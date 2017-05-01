Breaking News

The Met Gala 2017

Updated 8:46 PM ET, Mon May 1, 2017

Left to right, Candice Swanepoel, Presley Gerber, Gabriel Kane, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Joans Smalls and Behati Prinsloo attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, in New York City.
Co-chairs Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors for the Met Gala, the annual invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the museum's Costume Institute.
Co-chair Katy Perry. Over the years, the galas became launch parties for the exhibitions, where designers, industry insiders and fashionable celebrities turned out in full force.
Anna Wintour, Vogue's current editor, shifted the focus to celebrities when she took over as chairwoman in 1999.
Priyanka Chopra
Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" gala. This year's exhibition is dedicated to Kawakubo, a 74-year-old Japanese designer.
Adriana Lima
Kim Kardashian West
Serena Williams
Halle Berry
Haley Bennett
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Aldridge
Selena Gomez
Kerry Washington
Kendall Jenner
Hailee Steinfeld
Jennifer Lopez
Nicki Minaj
Liu Wen
Kylie Jenner
Stella Maxwell
Diane Von Furstenberg
Wiz Khalifa
Dakota Johnson
Cassie
Aziz Ansari
Aymeline Valade attends the gala on May 1. Now that it's moved on from its society roots, the gala's biggest names are A-list models, musicians and actors.
Rose Byrne
Actress Carly Steel
Laura Osnes
Lily Collins
Solange Knowles
Douglas Brunt and Megyn Kelly make the scene.
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Daisy Ridley
Katie Holmes
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Jaden Smith
Rila Fukushima
