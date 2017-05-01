Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Anthony Joshua uppercuts Wladimir Klitschko during their heavyweight title fight in London on Saturday, April 29. Joshua stopped Klitschko in the 11th round, cementing his status as the world's premier heavyweight. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Milwaukee's Orlando Arcia moves out of the way of a pitch during a Major League Baseball game against Atlanta on Friday, April 28.

Maria Sharapova serves the ball during a match in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday, April 27. She was playing in her first tournament since serving a 15-month doping ban.

Takkarist McKinley holds up a photo of his late grandmother, Myrtle Collins, after he was selected by Atlanta in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27. "I told her, before she passed away, I was going to live my dream," McKinley said during a passionate interview with NFL Network.

A Malinois dog competes at the Belgian Shepherd World Championships, which started in Halle, Germany, on Wednesday, April 26. Belgian shepherds are often employed by police forces worldwide.

Daniel Descalso is doused by his Arizona teammates after his walk-off home run beat Colorado on Sunday, April 30.

Toronto's Chris Coghlan leaps over St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina to score a run on Tuesday, April 25.

Kawhi Leonard is fouled as he drives to the hoop during an NBA playoff game in San Antonio on Tuesday, April 25. Leonard had 28 points as the Spurs defeated Memphis 116-103, and they closed out the series two days later.

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates after winning the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. It was the first victory of his F1 career.

St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko checks Nashville's Vernon Fiddler into the boards during an NHL playoff game on Friday, April 28.

The pit crew for Dale Earnhardt Jr. works on his car during a Cup Series race in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, April 30. Earnhardt is retiring at the end of the season.

Boxer Katie Taylor trains in London on Wednesday, April 26, a few days before her win over Nina Meinke.

Boston's Gerald Green falls on Chicago's Robin Lopez during an NBA playoff game on Friday, April 28.

New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera can't come up with the ball to tag Washington's Anthony Rendon on Sunday, April 30. Rendon went 6-for-6 -- with three home runs and 10 RBIs -- as the Nationals crushed the Mets 23-5.

Ukraine's Madonna Baranova, left, competes against Russia's Olga Levina during the European Taekwondo Championships on Saturday, April 29.

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele pulls the shirt of Crystal Palace's James McArthur during a Premier League match in London on Wednesday, April 26.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal dives into a swimming pool with ball boys and girls after winning the Barcelona Open in Spain on Sunday, April 30. It was the 10th time he won the tournament.

Cristie Kerr reacts after making a birdie putt during the final round of the LPGA Texas Shootout on Sunday, April 30.

Mark Selby studies a shot Sunday, April 30, during the final of the World Snooker Championship.

Nene Macdonald scores a try for the St. George Illawarra Dragons during a National Rugby League match against the Sydney Roosters on Tuesday, April 25. Sydney won 13-12.

Middlesbrough's George Friend and Sunderland's Billy Jones compete for a ball during a Premier League match in Middlesbrough, England, on Wednesday, April 26.

High jumper Vashti Cunningham, daughter of former NFL star Randall Cunningham, clears the bar at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 29. She finished first in the Olympic Development category.

Josh Fields, a relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, dives for a ball during a game against Philadelphia on Friday, April 28.

Julian Etulain reacts to a missed putt during the final round of the Zurich Classic, which took place in Avondale, Louisiana, on Sunday, April 30.

Players compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match in Perth on Saturday, April 29. From left are Fremantle's Ethan Hughes, West Coast's Nathan Vardy and Fremantle's Joel Hamling.

Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (No. 29) makes a save during a goalmouth scramble in Washington on Thursday, April 27. Fleury and the Penguins took Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben tries to score past Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki during a German Cup semifinal on Wednesday, April 26. Dortmund won 3-2.

Ronald Torreyes, left, and Aaron Judge celebrate after the New York Yankees won a game in Boston on Wednesday, April 26.

Rachel McDonough falls off her horse Irish Rhythm during an equestrian event in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 29.