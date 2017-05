Photos: Showjumping visits China Blue skies and an expectant crowd in Shanghai made a perfect setting for the LGCT and GCL -- the world's premier individual and team showjumping competitions. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China The LGCT became the first international equestrian event to be held in mainland China in 2014. Since then, showjumping has proved popular , both as a sport and a social occasion. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China There was a lot at stake in China this year, with close to $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs across the two events. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China In the LGCT, Italy's Lorenzo de Luca secured a debut victory on the Tour. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China De Luca now sits at the top of the overall standings on 100 points. Having finished 63rd in the LGCT last year, the Italian says "a super group of horses" are helping him to success in 2017. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China He is joined by Maikel van der Vleuten and Alberto Zorzi on the podium. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China Runner-up van der Vleuten admitted that de Luca deserved the win and that finishing second was "great." Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China Zorzi's third-place finish, meanwhile, lifts him to fourth in the overall standings. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China In the GCL, the St. Tropez Pirates were well-placed to take victory after Julien Epaillard's clear round (pictured). But an error-strewn performance from Simon Delestre saw the team plummet to eighth overall. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Showjumping visits China Darragh Kenny and Jack Hardin Towell of the Paris Panthers were the beneficiaries of the collapse, jumping clear in the final round. The pair's combined time of 155.99 seconds was the fastest of the competition. Hide Caption 10 of 11