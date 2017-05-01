Military academy athletes must serve before going pro

Story highlights The change takes effect with this graduating class

Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette had been a candidate to be selected in the 2017 NFL draft

Washington (CNN) Top-tier athletes enrolled at US military service academies must, once again, serve out their mandatory two-year active duty stints upon graduation before they can pursue a career in professional sports.

The Department of Defense announced Monday that it had rescinded a policy from 2016 that had allowed some service academy athletes to request to be placed on reserve status, rather than assigned to active duty posts, in order to accept contracts from pro sports teams.

"Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services," Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said in a statement.

"Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense -- upon graduation, officers will serve as military officers for their minimum commitment of two years," White added, citing Roger Staubach, Chad Hennings and David Robinson as examples of officer athletes who served their nation before going to the pros.

