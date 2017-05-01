Trump gets a $15 billion defense boost

Story highlights The spending deal includes $15 billion of the $30 billion in extra military funding Trump requested

The extra funding would pay for the wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan and other military needs

(CNN) The spending deal struck by congressional negotiators Sunday includes an additional $15 billion in military funding, half of the $30 billion President Donald Trump requested in March.

The extra dollars for the military would help fund the US wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, as well as replenish equipment and pay for training and maintenance.

Some of the extra funding would come with strings attached: The bill would fence off $2.5 billion of the $15 billion until the Trump administration sends a plan to Congress explaining the US strategy to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Trump asked the Pentagon to send him a plan to defeat ISIS within 30 days, but the plan has not been released publicly.

After the Trump administration asked for the $30 billion defense funding supplemental last month, Democrats grumbled that the request included $5 billion specifically for the war against ISIS without explaining how the campaign would be accelerated.

Read More