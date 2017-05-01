Despite memo, White House says Michelle Obama program unchanged

Story highlights Obama launched the "Let Girls Learn" program in 2015

An internal memo said the program was ending

(CNN) Hours after CNN reported on an internal document advising administration employees that former first lady Michelle Obama's signature education initiative would not be maintained, the White House said the program had not changed.

"There have been no changes to the program," said Kelly Love, a White House spokeswoman, referring to the "Let Girls Learn" initiative, which Obama launched in 2015.

The White House's response came after an internal Trump administration document showed plans to end the "Let Girls Learn" program, which facilitates educational opportunities for adolescent girls in developing countries.

"Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," read an email sent to Peace Corps employees this week by the agency's acting director Sheila Crowley.

" 'Let Girls Learn' provided a platform to showcase the Peace Corps' strength in community development, shining a bright light on the work of our Volunteers all over the world," Crowley wrote. "We are so proud of what 'Let Girls Learn' accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success."

