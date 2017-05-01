Story highlights Sen. Sherrod Brown is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which examines trade deals

Washington (CNN) Sen. Sherrod Brown is extending a Democratic hand to President Donald Trump as his administration prepares to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Brown is calling on Trump to secure agreements from Mexico and Canada that "Buy American" provisions won't be weakened in negotiations -- and that Mexico, in particular, will enforce labor and environmental standards, rather than allowing lax conditions that have led companies to ship jobs there to continue.

The vocal fair-trader is also urging Trump to develop sector-by-sector negotiating plans to avoid horse-trading one industry's protections for another's.

Brown, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade deals, has been in close contact with Trump's White House on the topic.

