Maine governor sues his state's attorney general

Washington (CNN) Maine's Republican governor has filed a lawsuit against the state's Democratic attorney general for allegedly refusing to represent his administration in court.

Gov. Paul LePage, an outspoken politician like his ally, President Donald Trump, said Monday that his office had filed a complaint in a county court that details Attorney General Janet Mills' "abuse of power by refusing to legally represent the executive branch in law court."

LePage alleges that Mills is declining to represent his views in court, and unlike him, opposes Trump's travel ban. The suit is filed in Kennebec County Superior Court.

"It is no secret that Attorney General Mills and I have differing political views, but that is not the issue," LePage said in a statement. "The problem is she has publicly denounced court cases which the executive branch has requested to join and subsequently refuses to provide legal representation for the state."

The attorney general in Maine is elected by the state's legislature, not its voters. Mills did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.