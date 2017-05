Trump Army secretary pick gave a lecture arguing against the theory of evolution

Story highlights Mark Green is a self-identified "creationist" who delivered a lecture arguing against the theory of evolution.

Green's views and past statements are facing scrutiny ahead of his confirmation hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of the Army, former army doctor Mark Green, is a self-identified "creationist" who delivered a lecture arguing against the theory of evolution.

Green's views and past statements are facing scrutiny ahead of his confirmation hearing, which has yet to be scheduled. If confirmed, Green wouldn't be the only prominent doctor and member of the Trump administration to reject evolution. HUD Secretary Ben Carson has also made similar arguments and once said the theory of evolution was encouraged by Satan.

Green, a Tennessee state senator, has faced opposition from Democrats and LGBT groups over his past anti-LGBT comments. In one comment, from September, Green said, "If you poll the psychiatrists, they're going to tell you that transgender is a disease."

The National Academy of Sciences says that the theory of evolution "is supported by so many observations and confirming experiments that scientists are confident that the basic components of the theory will not be overturned by new evidence."

The group adds, "Because the evidence supporting it is so strong, scientists no longer question whether biological evolution has occurred and is continuing to occur. Instead, they investigate the mechanisms of evolution, how rapidly evolution can take place, and related questions."

Read More