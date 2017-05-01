Freedom Caucus rep bullish on health care, bearish on shutdown

Story highlights Jordan warns that some conservatives may oppose shutdown deal

(CNN) A conservative Republican is warning the White House that a spending deal brokered over the weekend to avert a government shutdown may face resistance from the GOP's right wing.

"Look, money goes to Planned Parenthood, money continues to go to sanctuary cities, no money for the border wall -- I think you will see a lot of conservatives vote against this plan this week," Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said Monday on CNN's "New Day."

Jordan expressed frustration with GOP leaders' decision to settle for a short-term deal that funds the government through September, and which kicks some of the most divisive spending fights down the road.

"Why did we do a short-term spending bill if we were not going to fight for these things we told voters we were going to fight for? I mean, if this is the deal we get, it seems to me we should have just done the bill for the year," the Ohio Republican said.

"This is not what we campaigned on. I'm disappointed. We'll see how it plays out this week, but I think you will see conservatives with some concerns about this legislation," he said. "I wish we would have pushed harder on the issues."

