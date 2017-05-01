Story highlights The organization has been closely linked to President Donald Trump's campaign and White House

Washington (CNN) Jim DeMint is likely to resign as the president of the Heritage Foundation, the influential right-wing think tank, at the organization's board meeting Tuesday, a source familiar with the board's thinking told CNN.

The source cautioned that the meeting has not taken place yet and "anything can happen" -- but added that the former senator's ouster is expected.

DeMint's anticipated departure, first reported by Politico , has spurred speculation that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon could be in line to take the job.

However, the source and another person with knowledge of the situation insisted that no one involved in the decision-making process has suggested -- or even implied -- that Bannon could replace DeMint.

Their insistence comes after Mike Needham, the CEO of Heritage Action, the foundation's political arm, refused to directly answer a question from "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace about whether Bannon might replace DeMint.