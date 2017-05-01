Story highlights Rep. Jason Chaffetz has had foot surgery but finds himself on the way back to DC

(CNN) Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Chairman of the House oversight committee, plans to be back in Washington, this week, after undergoing major foot surgery just days ago.

Chaffetz was expected to be out for three to four weeks after surgery , but his spokesperson confirmed to CNN Monday that he'd return to the Capitol much sooner. Chaffetz's return was first reported by NBC.

Chaffetz's change in travel plans raises questions about whether leadership might be gearing up for a potential health care vote this week.

Republican leadership aides have said repeatedly that no vote is scheduled at this point and that they don't plan to bring their Obamacare repeal and replace bill to the floor until they know they have the votes to pass it, but Republicans also appear in striking distance of finally gutting Obamacare.