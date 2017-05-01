Story highlights Congress will vote on a government spending resolution this week

We've compiled a list of what both parties said Sunday is included

(CNN) Negotiators reached a critical agreement Sunday night on a large spending bill that if approved this week would fund the government for months, senior aides from both parties told CNN.

As of Sunday night, Democratic and Republican aides disagreed about some of the figures that were initially put out as word of the deal broke.

Below is what aides to both parties agreed is included in the bill, when asked by CNN: