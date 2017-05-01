Warren knocks Obama, teases 2020 bid

Story highlights Warren faulted Obama for what she said was an overreliance on statistics

Warren also discussed Democrats' debate over abortion politics

Washington (CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivered an unsubtle criticism of former President Barack Obama in an interview published Monday, saying the former president and other politicians are out of touch with "the lived experiences of most Americans."

"I think President Obama, like many others in both parties, talks about a set of big national statistics that look shiny and great but increasingly have giant blind spots. That GDP, unemployment, no longer reflect the lived experiences of most Americans. And the lived experiences of most Americans (are) that they are being left behind in this economy," Warren said. "Worse than being left behind, they're being kicked in the teeth."

Warren has been increasingly critical of Obama and members of her own party as Democrats have grasped for a path forward under the Trump administration. Last week, after it was reported Obama would deliver a paid speech reminiscent of the speaking engagements that undercut Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, Warren said she was "troubled" by his decision.

In her interview with The Guardian, Warren also stepped into the debate over abortion that has roiled Democratic politics lately -- whether the party should be more accepting of candidates who oppose abortion rights in an effort to become competitive in traditionally conservative areas.

Read More