(CNN) While touring the country as a Donald Trump impersonator during last year's presidential primaries, actor Anthony Atamanuik planned to hang up his Trump wig after Election Day.

"I hope I am a big loser," Atamanuik, dressed and painted up in Trump's orange hue, said in Trump's cadence after a performance in early 2016, before switching back to his own voice. "Because personally, I do not want to play this guy for the rest of my life. I hope that my job ends in November."

That, of course, didn't happen. Trump was elected president and the nation's appetite for satire only increased as Trump took office. By then, after months of dissecting Trump's mannerisms and drilling deep into the mogul's psychosis, Atamanuik had honed one of the best Trump impressions in the country.

And in a strange twist of fate for the liberal-minded actor, Trump's success provided Atamanuik the biggest break of his life. Atamanuik's act is now showcased every Thursday night on Comedy Central in a new program called " The President Show ," where he portrays Trump as the host of his own late-night talk show from the Oval Office. The show aired for the first time last week.

"I want to rob him of his identity," Atamanuik said of his aim in playing Trump every week. "I want to take his swagger and his visage of swaggering masculinity, and I want to replace it with this effeminized dowager that is distracted and not intellectual and ineffective and incapable of being in the office."

