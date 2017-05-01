Story highlights No US president has ever before met with the leader of North Korea

Pyongyang's nuclear program has quickly become a top national security concern

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Monday he would be willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances" to defuse tensions over North Korea's nuclear program.

"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump told Bloomberg News in an interview Monday. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that."

No US president has ever before met with the leader of North Korea, and the idea is extremely controversial.

Trump's comment comes as tensions have risen in recent months between the US and North Korea as Pyongyang has sought to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and Washington has made a show of force in the region to deter their use.

The US directed an aircraft carrier-led strike group to the region as well as deployed a new anti-ballistic missile system to South Korea.

