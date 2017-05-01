Story highlights "We'll be filing over the next two or three weeks, maybe sooner," he said

Bipartisan congressional negotiators reached a critical agreement late Sunday on a massive spending bill

(CNN) President Donald Trump said a new infrastructure plan is "largely completed" and could be filed in the next two to three weeks.

"We're going to do infrastructure very quickly. We've got the plan largely completed, and we'll be filing over the next two or three weeks, maybe sooner," he told CBS News' John Dickerson in an interview that aired Monday on "This Morning."

Capitol Hill and the construction world have been eagerly awaiting Trump's yet-to-be officially released plan, which the administration has said will give a facelift to the nation's roads and bridges, while also funding other projects, like water systems and Internet access.

"If you have a job that you can't start within 90 days, we're not going to give you the money for it because it doesn't help," he said last month. "We're going to be very strong on that. They have to be able to start within 90 days."

The idea of spending $1 trillion on such projects -- "perhaps even more," as Trump previously said -- could stumble in Congress, where the partisan differences over how to pay for it could overtake the bipartisan interest in getting something done.

