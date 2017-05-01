Trump campaign releases 'First 100 Days' ad

Story highlights "America is winning and President Trump is making America great again," the ad says

The $1.5 million ad was released Monday

(CNN) President Donald Trump's re-election campaign unveiled a $1.5 million ad Monday to highlight his first 100 days, pushing back on criticism that his presidency has gotten off to a sluggish start.

"Donald Trump sworn into President 100 days ago. America has rarely seen such success," the 30-second ad says. "America is winning and President Trump is making America great again."

The ad highlights the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Trump's tax cut proposals and his efforts "to end reckless trade deals" as successes.

"The campaign is continuing President Trump's approach of reaching out to the American people directly by highlighting his work over the first 100 days and fighting back against the continued media bias," the campaign said in a statement.

"In his first 100 days, President Donald J. Trump has taken bold actions to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold the government accountable."

