Top DHS official announces retirement amid IG investigation

Agency inspector general has been probing allegations of misconduct by senior leadership at FLETC headquarters

(CNN) CNN has learned the director of the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) -- which trains a majority of the nation's federal officers and agents -- is stepping down amid investigations by the Office of Inspector General for DHS and by both oversight committees on Capitol Hill.

Connie Patrick, the longest serving component head within DHS, announced her retirement Friday, according to a DHS spokesperson. Patrick plans to retire June 30 after 15 years as director, according to a spokesperson.

Patrick's retirement comes as the inspector general has been probing allegations of misconduct by senior leadership at FLETC headquarters in Glynco, Georgia. The probe is looking into allegations of "wasteful spending, improper travel and prohibited personnel practices," according to the House Oversight Committee.

The House Oversight Committee tweeted Monday , "Fed. Law Enforcement Training Centers Director to retire after OGR letter publicly exposed investigation into alleged misconduct."

Fed. Law Enforcement Training Centers Director to retire after OGR letter publicly exposed investigation into alleged misconduct. pic.twitter.com/pxazqUm4se — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 1, 2017

But a DHS official said the committee's tweet is creating a connection where one does not exist. The official said Patrick's retirement has nothing to do with the investigation, and that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly shared with DHS employees his appreciation for Patrick's 40 years of dedicated public service.

