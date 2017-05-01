Trump's friend Carl Icahn can't have it both ways

Story highlights Norman Eisen and Fred Wertheimer: Carl Icahn, named an adviser to President Trump, is pushing for a rule change that would save one of his companies hundreds of millions of dollars

President Trump should be honest with the public about how his multibillionaire friend is influencing regulation policies, they say

Former Ambassador Norman L. Eisen, a CNN contributor, is a fellow at The Brookings Institution and served as President Obama's "Ethics Czar" from 2009--11. Fred Wertheimer is the Founder and President of Democracy 21, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that seeks to promote government accountability and integrity. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) Carl Icahn, a close friend of President Trump, is a multibillionaire businessman and investor who was named during the transition to serve as "a special advisor to the President on issues relating to regulatory reform." He is strongly opposed to government regulations, and in particular, to one that affects his huge business interests -- including a rule that costs one of the companies he controls hundreds of millions of dollars.

The transition press release stated that Icahn "will be advising the President in his individual capacity and will not be serving as a federal employee or a Special Government Employee and will not have any specific duties."

Norman Eisen

Fred Wertheimer

But Icahn's actual behavior in his role as special adviser suggests he may very well be a Special Government Employee, or "SGE." If so, he should follow conflicts and disclosure laws governing the behavior of such employees.

"SGE" is a term the government uses to refer to part-time federal employees. An SGE is anyone who is "retained, designated, appointed, or employed to perform, with or without compensation," temporary duties for a limited number of days per year "on a full-time or intermittent basis." According to the Office of Government Ethics, the "SGE category was created by Congress as a way to apply an important, but limited, set of conflict of interest requirements to a group of individuals who provide important, but limited, services to the Government."

There is substantial evidence that Icahn has been "designated" or "appointed ... to perform ... duties" for President Trump. Before Icahn was named a special adviser to the President, he met with Scott Pruitt, then the Oklahoma Attorney General, twice, and had additional phone calls that related to whether Trump would nominate Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to Bloomberg