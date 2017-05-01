Story highlights Mika Hakkinen talks to CNN World Sport

(CNN) It was a long time coming but Valtteri Bottas' maiden Formula One win can be the start of something very special, according to long-time mentor and fellow Finn Mika Hakkinen.

The 1998 and 1999 F1 world champion believes his countryman can emulate his success in the sport.

"I'm confident that he's going to have an unbelievable future ahead of him," Hakkinen told CNN World Sport.

"He's always been committing himself 100% to his dream of becoming world champion. What he achieved in Sochi yesterday shows that he has an unbelievable focus and concentration to succeed.

"I know what it feels like to win your first grand prix -- I'm so happy for Valtteri and I'm so happy to be part of his team. He's gonna win more races - just wait!"

