Exclusive drone footage captures west Mosul in the throes of war

(CNN) Families carry white flags and sob as they escape from their homes.

A car bomb explodes. Then another. The rotting bodies of ISIS soldiers, abandoned by their units, contaminate the streets.

Children walking through the rubble of what was once their home don't flinch. To them, this is the new normal.

These are scenes from western Mosul as Iraqi forces wage a street-to-street battle to retake the city from ISIS, which the group has controlled for almost three years.

A man carries a sick relative on his back as they flee from their home in west Mosul's al Yarmouk neighborhood on April 11.

Equipped with a drone and a camera, Brazilian photojournalist Gabriel Chaim spent 20 days embedded with Iraq's Golden Division, capturing harrowing footage of the destruction and the chaos there.

