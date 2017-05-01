Hamas to present new 'resistance' charter

Story highlights Hamas began updating it charter around a decade ago

The group has sought to increase international pressure on Israel

Doha (CNN) The Palestinian Hamas movement is expected to unveil a new version of its founding charter Monday.

The group, which controls Gaza, is due to reveal the new document in the Qatari capital Doha, where its leader Khaled Meshaal lives in exile.

The fundamentalist Islamic organization has long been under pressure to update its 1988 founding document, which calls for the destruction of the state of Israel and advocates the use of violence to achieve its goal of restoring a Palestinian state.

Critics have used the charter to argue that Hamas is anti-Semitic and violent at its core. It began the process of creating a new document around a decade ago.

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal will soon stand down after serving the maximum two terms.

It is not yet clear what the revamped charter might look like. Analysts will look for any softening of its language on Israel, its position on borders for a future Palestinian state, and whether it frames its struggle as more political than religious.

Read More