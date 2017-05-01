Zero waste isn't just for hippies anymore

Story highlights Package Free, a shop opening May 1 in New York, sells sustainable products

It's part of the zero-waste movement, which aims to reduce the amount of trash in landfills

New York (CNN) You'd be forgiven if you mistook the place for a nightclub or a gallery.

It has concrete floors, high ceilings and neon lights. And it's tucked away in Brooklyn's coolest neighborhood, Williamsburg, where alternative lifestylers, work-from-homers and celebrities pay an arm and a leg for apartments just one stop from Manhattan on the L train.

But look closely: Instead of bottles of Mezcal lining the shelves, there's laundry detergent. Instead of fine art, there are shower curtains -- and everything is a tool to becoming zero waste.

This is Package Free . And when the shop opens May 1, its goal is to give Brooklynites (and online shoppers) access to products that can help them inch toward being trash- and plastic-free. This means cloth produce bags, silicone menstrual cups and bamboo toothbrushes.

Sound like hippy-dippy, tree-hugging nonsense? You're wrong. The zero-waste movement has teeth, and it's coming to a city near you.