Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Liberia

Symptoms include headache, diarrhea, vomiting and confusion

(CNN) An unexplained illness has claimed the lives of 12 people in Liberia since April 23, the World Health Organization reported Monday. Twenty-one people have fallen ill, including an unknown number of children, and three remain hospitalized at Francis Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.

Symptoms of the illness include headache, diarrhea, vomiting and confusion, according to Fadela Chaib, a spokeswoman for the WHO. Health officials immediately tested the victims for Ebola, yellow fever and Lassa fever, but they were all ruled out.

Most of the ill attended a funeral for a Christian leader in Greenville on April 22.

"April 25, we got a call from the Sinoe County health team about a series of unexplained deaths," said Sorbor George, communication director for Liberia's Ministry of Health, adding that samples have been sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

According to Tom Skinner, a spokesman for the CDC, "timing of the events, duration between disease onset and death, higher case fatality among children are all suggestive of ingestion or exposure to a contaminant." Still, the CDC remains vigilant for other possible causes.

