A judge refuses to hear same-sex adoption cases 'as a matter of conscience'

Story highlights Kentucky state law permits gay couples to adopt children

The judge was most recently reelected, without opposition, in 2014

(CNN) A family court judge in Kentucky is refusing to hear adoption cases involving gay parents "as a matter of conscience" because he believes such households would not serve the best interests of the child.

Judge W. Mitchell Nance filed an order recusing himself from any future adoption cases involving "a practicing homosexual." He cited a judicial ethics rule that states a judge must disqualify himself when he has a personal bias or prejudice.

Kentucky state law permits gay couples to adopt children.

"The undersigned judge believes as a matter of conscience that (although adoption of a child by a practicing homosexual is not expressly prohibited by law) under no circumstance would '...the best interest of the child ... be promoted by the adoption ...' by a practicing homosexual."