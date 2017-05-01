Breaking News

Princess Charlotte: New photo released ahead of 2nd birthday

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 6:55 AM ET, Mon May 1, 2017

Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April in Norfolk, England in this handout image released by Kensington Palace to mark the young royal&#39;s second birthday.
Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April in Norfolk, England in this handout image released by Kensington Palace to mark the young royal's second birthday.

(CNN)A new photograph has been released to celebrate the birthday of the youngest member of the British Royal family, Princess Charlotte, who turns two on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace shared the snap on their official Twitter account, posting: "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow."
The rosy-cheeked tot is pictured in a yellow knitted cardigan with blue sheep detail and a matching blue bow in her hair.
The photograph was taken in April by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at their home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and is similar to images released by the family marking her birthday last year as well on the birthday of her older brother, Prince George, 3.
    William and Kate have made multiple media appearances lately as part of their Heads Together campaign, which aims to raise awareness about mental health in the UK.
    The pair made headlines a fortnight ago when they joined Prince Harry to candidly discuss the impact of Princess Diana's death on her young sons.
    But while the royal couple have taken on more public engagements, they have also gone to great lengths to shield their children from the public eye and maintain some semblance of a normal upbringing.
    The young princess was last seen with her family as they attended a Christmas Day church service in Bucklebury, a village outside of London where Kate's family reside. Charlotte was also present on the family's tour of Canada last fall.
    The family has been primarily based at their Norfolk home in recent years while William worked as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. But the royal -- who donated his salary to charity -- will end his employment with the local service this summer.
    In January, Kensington Palace announced the Cambridge's would be relocating back to London as they undertake more official engagements on behalf of the Queen. Since 2014, the pair have used Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their official residence in the British capital.