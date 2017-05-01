(CNN) A new photograph has been released to celebrate the birthday of the youngest member of the British Royal family, Princess Charlotte, who turns two on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace shared the snap on their official Twitter account, posting: "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow."

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

The rosy-cheeked tot is pictured in a yellow knitted cardigan with blue sheep detail and a matching blue bow in her hair.

The photograph was taken in April by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at their home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and is similar to images released by the family marking her birthday last year as well on the birthday of her older brother, Prince George, 3.

William and Kate have made multiple media appearances lately as part of their Heads Together campaign , which aims to raise awareness about mental health in the UK.

