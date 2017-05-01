TV exec gunned down in Istanbul

Story highlights Karimian had been sentenced in absentia by Iran

The incident took place in Istanbul's Maslak district

(CNN) A prominent Iranian TV executive and his Kuwaiti business partner were gunned down in the Turkish city of Istanbul late Saturday night.

The executive is Saeed Karimian, founder of GEM TV media group.

Karimian was recently sentenced in absentia to six years in jail in Iran for spreading anti-government propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to a local publication linked to Iran's judicial system.

"He left work relatively early that night," Karimian's assistant, Lale Simsar told CNN. "He was taking his friend out for a night in the city."

Ambushed by masked gunmen

