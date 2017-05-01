Meet the woman making art out of the UK election

London (CNN) Life, as the writer Oscar Wilde once observed, imitates art more than the other way round, but what about politics and art?

British artist Cordelia Parker, 61, best known for her installations that resurrect debris from destruction, is about to find out.

The former Turner prize nominee has just been appointed the official artist for next month's snap UK general election, the first woman to have the honor.

"It's a very important election and there are a lot of issues about Brexit so it feels like a big responsibility," Parker told CNN.

"It gives you an excuse to immerse yourself in something that keeps you awake at night anyway."

