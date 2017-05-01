Val Kilmer admits he had cancer

Story highlights Kilmer had said that Michael Douglas wrote him to apologize for cancer comments

The "Top Gun" star initially denied it, but now has said he had a "healing of cancer"

(CNN) After initially denying speculation that he was battling cancer, Val Kilmer now says he "did have a healing of cancer."

The actor made the admission during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

In October, Kilmer's "The Ghost and the Darkness" costar Michael Douglas raised concerns about Kilmer's health during a London event.

Douglas said at the time that Kilmer was "dealing with exactly what I had," referring to oral cancer, and added that things didn't look too good for Kilmer.

